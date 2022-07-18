Police investigate theft of farm equipment

Michigan State Police are investigating a theft that occured in the 18000 block of Hoshel Road in Lockport Township.

The power supply to an irrigation system was cut, and wire from the power supply system was stolen. An additional incident occurred at a separate irrigation system within one mile of the first incident, on July 14.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police, (269) 558-0500, ext.4353.

