Police investigate thefts at The Westchester mall that drew social media attention

WHITE PLAINS – Police and prosecutors are investigating two snatch-and-grab thefts at The Westchester mall that were said to be depicted in videos posted recently on social media.

A White Plains police statement said the department is aware of the social media posts and videos. The Westchester County District Attorney's Office is also aware.

"We understand how incidents like this create fear and anxiety in the community," District Attorney Mimi Rocah said in a statement Tuesday. "As is the practice in White Plains, the White Plains Police Department is investigating these incidents at this stage and my Office will be involved when and if charges are brought to us by the police, unless our assistance is requested prior to that. If and when we receive such charges, we will evaluate them and prosecute them fully within the bounds of the law taking all circumstances into account."

Police did not provide dates and times of the thefts, and did not immediately respond to requests for more information. They said one incident occurred more than a month ago, despite a social media post indicating it took place more recently.

Representatives of the mall and its owner, Simon Property Group, could not be immediately reached for comment.

No weapons were used and no one was injured in either incident, according to the police.

“We can assure the public that all the entities at the Westchester Mall strive to provide a safe environment to visit and that these incidents are not indicative of the overall safety provided by site security and law enforcement,” the police said, adding that they work with the property management and security, as well as stores, to help in crime prevention and security inside and outside the mall.

News coverage cited videos from two incidents in the mall, at the Luis Vuitton and Burberry stores. Representatives of those stores could not immediately be reached for comment.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: The Westchester mall thefts captured on video, under investigation