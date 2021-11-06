Police investigate third robbery at knifepoint in two weeks

Nov. 5—NEW LONDON — Police are investigating the third armed robbery at city businesses in a week and a half.

The most recent robbery occurred about 6:10 p.m. Thursday at the Mi Gente Express money transfer service at 189 Bank St., where police determined a man had robbed the clerk at knifepoint. Police said he stole an undetermined amount of money. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a thin, blue-eyed white man in a black mask, gray sweatshirt, red and black flannel pants and flip flops.

Robberies also were reported on the mornings of Oct. 27 and 31 at the DB Mart at 268 Bank St. and then at Hodges Square Wine and Spirits at 399 Williams St. The suspect in both cases was described as a slender man in dark clothing.

Police Capt. Matthew Galante said it would be premature to speculate if the robberies are connected because all the incidents are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police detectives at (860) 447-1481. Anonymous information may be submitted to police via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to TIP411 (847411).