Police investigate threat at Cheney Tech, say it 'was not related to a firearm'

Nov. 18—MANCHESTER — State police are investigating after a Howell Cheney Technical High School student made a threat against the school this morning.

A family member of the student contacted the school, which then contacted police around 6:50 a.m., saying the student "was in emotional crisis and had allegedly made threats to the school," police said.

State police from Troop H and Manchester police intercepted the school bus in which the student was riding and detained the student. They were brought to the hospital for evaluation.

"This incident was not related to a firearm or a firearm threat," police said in a statement. "A knife was recovered."

There was an increased police presence at the school today, they added.