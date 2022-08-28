Police investigate after three people injured in early Sunday shooting in Kansas City

Three people were injured in a shooting Sunday morning outside a Kansas City restaurant, according to police.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to calls regarding a noise disturbance near Peppermill Lounge South - 11612 Hickman Hills Drive, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a Kansas City Police Department spokeswoman.

When they arrived, police heard gunfire and saw a large crowd, Foreman said.

Officers found one victim in the street with a gunshot wound, Foreman said. Police rendered aid and transported the person to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, she said.

Another victim was located in a nearby vehicle and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Foreman said. A third victim was dropped off at the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not identified a suspect.