Police investigate toddler injured while in police custody in Florida

A 1-year-old was injured in police custody in Pensacola, Florida after his father was charged with shooting at a Pensacola Police SWAT officer last week.

Corey Joseph Marioneaux Jr., 24, was charged with the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, but his family has argued that the man thought the police were intruders, WEAR-TV reported.

Marioneaux—a licensed gun owner — fired at the SWAT team who have said they entered the home with a search warrant connected to a shooting in Pensacola in January.

During the shooting, Caion and Cylen—Marioneaux’s 1-and 3-year-old sons, were sleeping with him when the youngest child was injured in the shooting’s aftermath.

According to a report from WEAR-TV, the family was told about the shooting, the arrest and that the toddler was injured in one phone call.

Moiya Dixon, the children’s mother, arrived at the home and said that when she saw her baby she was shocked.

“And I get my baby and I see his face,” Dixon said according to WEAR-TV, “…and it’s almost unrecognizable compared to how he looked when I left him last.”

According to the report, the baby’s nose and lip were swollen, there was a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose, and several bumps on his forehead.

Pensacola police released a statement about the baby’s injuries saying, “After the search warrant was served, two children who were inside the residence were in the backseat of a car with a PPD investigator while they were waiting on family members to arrive to pick them up. A large vehicle approached that needed assistance navigating through the vehicles that were in the road.”

“The investigator got out of the backseat to assist the driver. One of the children was leaning on the door of the car when the investigator opened it to get back in and fell out of the car. The investigator wasn’t aware that the child was leaning on the door. The child was checked by EMS for injuries. Both children were later released to family members.”

I was scheduled to interview Chief Eric Randall Friday.



But after I brought PPD the mother’s concerns they 👇🏼



-Backed out of the interview

-Launched of an internal affairs investigation

-Randall met the mom in person and apologized @weartv pic.twitter.com/plTgalvZJS — Olivia Iverson (@OliviaIversonTV) February 9, 2022

An internal investigation into the baby’s injuries and the search warrant is ongoing.

According to local reporting, Marioneaux has no criminal history and is not a suspect in the original shooting that occurred last month in downtown Pensacola. Now charged with attempted murder of a police officer, he has lost his job over the arrest.

Dixon has said that the entire situation has been “disturbing and overwhelming.” She added that her older child is traumatized and that she and her family have been forced to relocate because they no longer feel safe in the home.

