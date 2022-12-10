Police investigate triple shooting in Washington Park

Three people were shot in Washington Park Friday night on Illinois 111 (Kingshighway) at Bunkum Road.

Police have not released any information regarding ages or medical conditions of the victims.

The shooting happened at approximately 8:36 p.m.

No motive for the shooting has been released and no arrests have been announced. Also, other details about the shooting have not been released.

Washington Park police requested assistance from the Illinois State Police in the investigation.

“This investigation is active and ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time,” state police said in a statement.