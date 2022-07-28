Police investigate Tupper Lake homicide

Jul. 28—TUPPER LAKE — The Tupper Lake Police Department and the State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Lakeview Avenue in the Village of Tupper Lake.

Police responded to the residence on Lakeview Avenue at about 1 p.m. Thursday and found a single victim who was deceased, a news release said.

A possible suspect has been taken into custody and there is no threat to public safety, police said.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

