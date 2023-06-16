Police investigate as turkeys are found shot with darts in California retirement community

A Northern California police department says it is working with state wildlife authorities to investigate multiple reports of turkeys being shot by arrows or darts.

Rio Vista Police Department dispatchers have received at least six calls this year regarding the shooting of turkeys in the area of Trilogy, which is a retirement community on the northwest portion of the city on the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, the department said in a Friday morning social media post.

At least one of the calls “turned out to be reported based on information seen on social media,” the department wrote, with officers unable to locate a firsthand witness.

Authorities are investigating the alleged turkey shootings as felony animal cruelty, according to the post.

Police said the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is the lead investigating agency and that law enforcement officials cannot provide additional details “without hindering the investigation.” Fish and wildlife officials also declined to comment on the matter.

Emergency authorities have reported at least two turkey-related issues in the past month, both in the Trilogy area.

The Rio Vista Fire Department on May 19 said a vehicle swerved to avoid a turkey in the roadway, resulting in the vehicle crashing into a fire hydrant and prompting a temporary shutdown of water service in the area. The driver was uninjured.

Rio Vista police in a June 7 Facebook post said a state game warden responded to Trilogy to trap one or more injured turkeys. Police did not specify at that time whether the turkey or turkeys had been shot.

Authorities are advising anyone in the Rio Vista area who spots a turkey that has been struck by arrows or darts to contact police dispatch at 707-374-2300.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting in the investigation, Rio Vista police said.