Police investigate two killings, marking four homicides in Kansas City this weekend

Two men died early Sunday in Kansas City, marking four homicides this weekend in the city, according to a police spokeswoman.

Officers were dispatched on reports of gunshots around 5:45 a.m. to the 4100 block of East 59th Street, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Police found one of the men shot and lying in a yard. Emergency medical crews pronounced him dead at the scene, Foreman said.

Officers found another man who had been shot in the street. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police do not have a suspect at this time. Detectives are examining evidence and searching for witnesses.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for an arrest in this case.

These are the third and fourth homicides reported this weekend in Kansas City.

Earlier, officers responded to reports of a vehicle accident and gun shots around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 8700 block of Sycamore Avenue, Foreman said. They found a woman who had been shot in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday, police responded to a report of a car crash around 10:30 a.m. in the 8200 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard near Raytown, Foreman said.

Officers found a vehicle off the side of the road that had hit a tree. The driver was slumped over and appeared to have been shot, Foreman said. He was declared dead at the scene.

The killings also mark the 86th and 87th homicides reported in Kansas City so far this year, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings.