Police investigate two overnight shootings

Police are investigating two overnight shootings in the area.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety official said a 21-year-old man was brought by private vehicle to the EMS headquarters on Filbert Street around 3:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the lower leg.

Medics assisted the man and transported him to a local hospital in stable condition. Police interviewed the man, who said the shooting occurred in McKeesport. McKeesport police are investigating.

At about the same time, another male arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the arm. He was in stable condition.

The official said police interviewed him and the shooting is not believed to have taken place in Pittsburgh. The investigation is ongoing.

No other information was made available.

