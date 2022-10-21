Police investigate two roadway shootings

Oct. 21—HIGH POINT — Police are investigating a pair of shootings that happened this week along major roadways in the city.

The High Point Police Department received a call about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday about shots fired in the 2900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Officers found several shell casings in the roadway on nearby Hendrix Street.

A short time later, police received a report that a 23-year-old man arrived at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

The man told police that he was sitting in a vehicle outside a convenience store on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when someone in a vehicle turning onto Hendrix Street started shooting in his direction.

Police said there was no suspect information Friday.

The second incident happened after 9 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 74 at the Eastchester Drive interchange when someone in one vehicle fired shots at another vehicle, the High Point Police Department said. The driver of the car that was fired on got off I-74 in northwest High Point and went to a convenience store near N. Main Street to call the police.

One person had a minor injury and was treated at the scene, according to police.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the shooting stemmed from an earlier road rage incident. No suspect information was available Friday.

