Police investigate two shooting crime scenes in Mixon Town

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on the 400 block of Belford Street and on Stockton Street.

It appears at this time the two different crime scenes are possibly connected to the same shooting.

Police were alerted at approximately 9:20 p.m. and were dispatched to both locations.

Two individuals, one woman and one man appearing to be in their 20s or 30s, sustained minor injuries, but neither individual needed to be taken to the hospital.

At this time no suspect is known, and the areas are under investigation.

If you have any information related to this incident, call the JSO non-emergency line at 904-630-0500, or email information to JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org, and/or call the CrimeStoppers Hotline at 1-866-845-TIPS.

