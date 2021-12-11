Police investigate two shooting incidents on I-91 in Hartford early Saturday

State police detectives are investigating two shooting incidents on I-91 in Hartford early Saturday, one of which left two victims critically injured.

Police said preliminary reports indicate that at 2:11 a.m. a motorist reported that his car was struck by gunfire while on the highway near exist 34. No one was injured in that incident.

About a half hour later, the state police said a report was received by the Hartford barracks about an individual with a gunshot wound in a vehicle in the south bound lanes of the highway near exit 33.

State troopers and emergency medical personnel found that the vehicle had been struck by gunfire, as had two adults found inside. The two unidentified victims were hospitalized in critical condition.

The investigation is continuing, the police said.