Police investigate two shootings just minutes apart in Fresno. Two people were injured

Officers responded to two shootings within about 15 minutes of each other overnight Saturday, Fresno police said.

A woman in her 50s was shot while standing outside with several others near an apartment complex at Dakota and Maroa avenues at 10:37 p.m., Lt. Leslie Williams said.

A group of as many of eight people were socializing when someone fired from a car, striking the woman in the back in what police described as a grazing wound.

She was transported by others to an area hospital before police arrived, Williams said. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police said it was unclear how many people were in the car and whether they knew the group gathered outside. Officers were looking for surveillance footage.

The second unrelated shooting happened minutes earlier at 10:24 p.m., when several people were looking at a handgun and passing around before it was discharged, police said.

It happened in front of an apartment building near Dakota and Marks avenues, police said.

A man in his 20s was struck by one round in the leg. He was transported to an area hospital before police arrived, Williams said.

His injury was not life threatening, she said. Police said they were looking into whether there was a crime for negligently handling the gun.