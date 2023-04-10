Police investigate unconfirmed report of shots fired at Tamaya resort

Apr. 10—Police are investigating an unconfirmed report of shots fired at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya resort north of Bernalillo.

Allen Mills, chief deputy for the Sandoval County Sheriff's Department, said law enforcement personnel have been dispatched to the site, but there are no confirmed reports of injuries. He added investigators have not yet talked to any eyewitnesses.

Late Monday afternoon Lt. Chuck Weaver of the Santa Ana Pueblo Police Department said the investigation was continuing, and there are "no — as far as we are aware at this time — injuries or deaths involved at this point in time."

A man staying at the hotel said guests were being told to remain in their rooms while the report is investigated.

This is a developing story and will be updated.