Two police vans and a mobile wellbeing unit remained at the scene into Saturday

Police have made an arrest after the death of a man who was found seriously injured in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to Southcroft Street in Govan at about 19:00 on Friday. A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death. Enquires remain ongoing.

A mobile wellbeing unit and two police vans were visible at the scene on Friday and remained into Saturday.