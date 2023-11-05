Police investigate unexplained death of man in Renfrew

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive on a street in Renfrew.

Emergency services were the called to Newmains Road at about 02:30 on Sunday. The 27-year-old man was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.

Police say the death is being treated an unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

Newmains Road and Paisley Road in Renfrew were cordoned off by police.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "About 2.30am on Sunday, 5 November, 2023, we were called to a report of an unresponsive man in Newmains Road, Renfrew.

"Emergency services attended and the 27-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he died a short time later.

"The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."