Police investigate unprovoked stabbing on Milwaukee's downtown Riverwalk

Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing on the downtown Riverwalk on Monday.

According to police, the man wielding the sharp item was unprovoked and was seen yelling obscenities at people prior to the attack.

The victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered lacerations and puncture wounds to his face and body. He is expected to survive.

The incident happened about 5:15 p.m. in the 700 block of North Water Street.

Police are seeking an unknown suspect in relation to the stabbing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

