Police investigate vehicles damaged by gunfire on Stockton Street in Worcester

WORCESTER — Multiple vehicles were damaged by gunfire on Stockton Street on Monday night, police said.

The incident happened about 10:30 p.m. and is under investigation.

According to police radio transmissions, one of the vehicles struck was occupied and drove away. Police later found that vehicle, still occupied, near Union Station.

No injuries were reported.

Shell casings were recovered and the police detective bureau and crime scene technicians responded.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Police investigate vehicles damaged by gunfire Stockton Street Worcester