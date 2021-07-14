Police investigate video allegedly showing DoorDash driver tamper with officer's meal

The New York City Police Department is investigating a video posted to social media that appeared to show a DoorDash driver sticking his hands and a note in a meal delivered to a Brooklyn precinct.

The clip, which appeared on a Facebook page that has since been deleted, captured the driver opening a Chipotle container and putting a note inside that read "Hope that s--- taste good," according to NBC New York.

The person who posted the video to Facebook wrote: "This is a Facebook public announcement, I don't violate people food like that ... that was personal. we at war."

The incident happened Monday afternoon, police said. The officer who received the order threw it out, according to the department.

The DoorDash driver has not been identified, but a spokesperson for the app-based delivery service told NBC News on Wednesday that the "behavior is absolutely unacceptable and has no place in our community. We take the trust and respect of merchants, customers, and Dashers extremely seriously. We have deactivated the Dasher and have reached out to the customer involved."

In a statement, Chipotle’s chief corporate affairs officer Laurie Schalow said, "The actions displayed by this third-party delivery driver are inexcusable, and we’ve ensured our delivery partner has deactivated the individual’s account.”

If police find the driver, he could be charged with reckless endangerment, which is a felony, the department said.