Police investigate violent attack outside South End restaurant

A video posted on Instagram shows a violent attack outside of a South End restaurant on Dec. 16, and police are investigating the crime.

The video post shows two men approaching a group of people standing outside of Seoul Food Meat Company at the corner of South Church and West Bland streets. That was when the attack happened.

ALSO READ: Campbell’s Nursery site in South End sold, high-rise apartments planned

One of the assailants punched a 28-year-old man in the face, according to a report from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The man fell back onto the concrete, hitting the back of his head, said the woman who identified herself as the victim’s fiancée on the social media post.

She said his jaw was broken and he got a concussion.

The woman who posted the video on Instagram is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

People who frequent the area are calling it a bold assault in an area that gets lots of foot traffic.

“It’s just unusual to see that in this neighborhood, so that’s why I was caught off guard when I saw it,” said patron Chris Rodarte. “I was like, ‘What? That happened super close by.’”

Warning: Graphic video

VIDEO: CMPD investigating after body found by railroad tracks near South End