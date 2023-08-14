Police investigate weekend shooting

Aug. 14—The Kokomo Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two women injured early Saturday morning.

A little before 3 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the area of Studebaker Park, 1030 N. Purdum St., in reference to a report of shots fired, according to a KPD media release.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a 19-year-old female who had sustained a gunshot wound to the back side of her leg, per the release.

A short time later, authorities say an 18-year-old female arrived at Community Howard Regional Health's emergency room with two gunshot wounds, one to her right shoulder and the other to the right upper side of her back, the release indicated.

Neither of the two women have been publicly identified at this time.

Detectives were called in to assist in the investigation, and the scene was subsequently processed for evidence.

Police noted in the release that several witnesses were also interviewed, though most reportedly refused to cooperate with the investigation.

This case remains active, and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Andrew Grammer at 765-456-7411 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS, downloading the "Kokomo PD" mobile app or texting TIPKPD to 847411.