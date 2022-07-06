Police investigate weekend shooting in Lewiston

Jul. 6—LEWISTON — City police are investigating another shooting incident, this one a drive-by style shooting that happened over the weekend near the corner of Lincoln and Main streets.

Investigators say a 25-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot at about 10:20 p.m. Friday. Witnesses said it appeared the man was shot in the back. The victim was treated at Central Maine Medical Center and later released, police said.

Police said the shooter fired from a vehicle and that he appeared to have been targeting someone in a second vehicle. It is believed the shooter and victim are known to one another.

"It does not appear this was a random attack," police wrote in a press release.

Both vehicles were gone when police arrived. The victim drove himself to the hospital, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lewiston Police Detective Joe Philippon at 513-3001 ext. 3320.

The city has been vexed by a rash of gunfire, mostly in the downtown area. In late June, police arrested two men after a shootout on Bartlett Street left one man hospitalized with gunshot wounds. The shooting suspect and victim were arrested in that case.

At least four people have been injured by gunfire since the start of the year. In many other situations, gunfire is reported downtown with no injuries reported.

Police are continuing to investigate the shootings.