Police investigate weekend stabbing of 30-year-old man in Waikiki

Oct. 31—Honolulu police are investigating a second-degree attempted murder case related to the report of a stabbing in Waikiki on Saturday night.

A 30-year-old male was allegedly stabbed by an unknown suspect with an undetermined object at about 11 :55 p.m. on Saturday, according to a daily bulletin from the HPD Criminal Investigation Division.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the incident, which took place near 2270 Kalakaua Ave., the Waikiki Business Plaza. They said paramedics treated the alleged victim for multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and chest.

Police said the man was taken to The Queen's Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said they have not made an arrest. No further details were available at this time.