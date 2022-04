One person was injured in a west Fort Worth shooting Tuesday night.

Shots were fired around 9 p.m., in the 2700 block of Shenandoah Road, police said.

Upon responding officers arrival, they found an individual suffering from a gunshot wound.

Fort Worth police said the gunshot wound was non-life-threatening and the person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No further details were available, the investigation remains ongoing.