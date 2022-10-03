Police investigate after woman found dead following shooting Sunday in Kansas City

A woman was found dead following a shooting Sunday night in Kansas City.

Officers were called at 11:15 p.m. to the 4400 block of Monroe Avenue where they found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in a news release.

Emergency medical crews pronounced the woman dead at the scene, Drake said.

Detectives and crime scene personnel responded to process the scene for evidence and speak to witnesses.

This was the 128th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings.

Police ask anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Up to a $25,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.