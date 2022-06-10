Police investigate woman and her un-born baby's death as murder

Police

A Wichita Falls man is suspected of killing a woman and her unborn child

Paul Raymond Chandler was being held Thursday in the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center, according to online jail records.

According to a Wichita Falls Police Department press release: The police department responded to an address in the 1600 block of Deer Park to investigate a deceased person Thursday.

The officer found Kaycee Wofford, 19 deceased. She was several months pregnant. Her boyfriend, Chandler, 20, was on the scene.

Wofford and Chandler had an argument earlier, according to police.

Autopsy results revealed Wofford died from asphyxiation. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Chandler for capital murder.

Wichita Falls Police Department Special Operations Unit, U.S. Marshals and the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Chandler Thursday evening.

A police spokesman said there are no other suspects.

Chandler has been charged with capital murder of a person under 10, according to online jail records.

His bond was recommended at $1.5 million, according to jail records.

