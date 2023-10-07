Police investigate after woman sexually assaulted in Loop
Officers are investigating a sexual assault after a woman was found lying in the hallway of a building in Chicago's Loop.
Officers are investigating a sexual assault after a woman was found lying in the hallway of a building in Chicago's Loop.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5.
Megan Rapinoe's penultimate NWSL regular-season game was a celebration of her legendary career.
Blame the manager. Blame the GM. Blame the players. But don’t blame the mere existence of information.
Looking to emulate some of pop culture's most glamorous, witchy women? This fall-friendly aesthetic may be for you. The post What’s the trending ‘bimbo vampire’ aesthetic all about? appeared first on In The Know.
Judge Aileen Cannon again hands former President Donald Trump’s legal team a partial victory, and Trump drops lawsuits against Arthur Engoron, the judge in the civil financial fraud case, as well as his former lawyer Michael Cohen, a key witness in multiple cases.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff field will be cut from 12 to eight this weekend as the tour shifts to the treacherous Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
Reviewers love how much difference the Ultra HD picture quality makes.
Also for the taking: Vizio, Beats, Serta, Cros and more and more — starting at a fall-tastic $11.
A self-described aspiring farmer's attempt to show off her homegrown watermelon turned into a mishap that TikTok viewers were thrilled was caught on camera. The post Woman’s ‘homegrown watermelon’ reveal turns into a ‘rollercoaster of emotions’ appeared first on In The Know.
Frozen food brands are seeing an "unprecedented" change in consumer behavior, one analyst says.
Regent co-founder and CEO Billy Thalheimer, who previously worked at Aurora Flight Sciences, has looked to maritime — and more specifically, electric seagliders — for the answer to these two challenges. "How can we do something that's all electric and sustainable in that 50 up to hundreds of miles range and deal with the certification side?" Thalheimer told TechCrunch in a recent interview. Importantly, a seaglider is a class of vehicle called a wing-in-ground effect vehicle, or WIG, which internationally and domestically is under maritime jurisdiction.
Saturday brings a four-game slate of playoff baseball, beginning with Rangers-Orioles and ending with Diamondbacks-Dodgers.
Discussions of AI chip strategies within the company have been ongoing since at least last year, according to Reuters, as the shortage of chips to train AI models worsens. GPUs’ ability to perform many computations in parallel make them well-suited to training today’s most capable AI. Microsoft is facing a shortage of the server hardware needed to run AI so severe that it might lead to service disruptions, the company warned in a summer earnings report.
There's more great news about jobs, but rising interest rates are wrecking the party.
It's super soft and cozy.
Prep for holiday hoopla way before Black Friday — we found Hoover, iRobot and more up to 80% off (!!) ahead of next week's bonanza.
The UAW said General Motors made concessions in talks, agreeing to put EV battery plant workers under the union's "master agreement" in response to union threats to strike at one of its biggest money-making assembly plants.
'Changed my life,' says a fan.
The best checking accounts have low balance requirements and no monthly fees. Here’s how to find the best options.
Is it time to buy software stocks again?