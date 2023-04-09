Montgomery police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting.

At about 4:37 a.m., police officers and fire medics went to the 600 block of Upchurch Circle after receiving a report of a shooting, said Lt. Raymond D. Carson, a spokesman for MPD. They found a woman who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There was no additional information available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

MPD investigated four shootings this past weekend. Three men each received non-life threatening injuries in the separate shootings that occurred late Friday night through early Saturday morning.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Police investigate after woman shot in Montgomery early Sunday morning