Police investigate as Zara Aleena’s killer ‘caught having sex with prison worker’

Ms Aleena was attacked by McSweeney as she walked home following a night out with friends in Ilford - PA

A female prison worker is under investigation after allegedly being caught having sex with the convicted killer of Zara Aleena inside the maximum security Belmarsh jail.

Jordan McSweeney, 30, was jailed for life in December 2022 after he was found guilty of stalking, sexually assaulting and murdering the 35-year-old aspiring lawyer in east London in June of the same year.

But just months after beginning his 33-year minimum term life sentence at HMP Belmarsh, he was accused of having sex with a female member of staff.

McSweeney and the woman, who was not a serving prison officer, were allegedly caught together in a locked room inside one of the maximum security wings.

The 32-year-old woman was immediately suspended and an internal Ministry of Justice investigation began. The police were also informed and a criminal probe was launched.

The female suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested on suspicion of committing misconduct in public office and released under investigation.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “On 6 April 2023, the Met received an allegation of inappropriate conduct involving a serving member of staff at HMP Belmarsh.

“The same day, a 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

“She was bailed pending further enquiries until a date in late July. She was later released under investigation. Enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesman for the Ministry of Justice added: “It would be inappropriate to comment on a live police investigation.”

McSweeney had stalked four women earlier in the evening before targeting Ms Aleena - Metropolitan Police/PA

McSweeney, a career criminal with convictions dating back to the age of 12, had only been released from jail nine days before he targeted Ms Aleena as she walked home following a night out with friends in Ilford, east London.

After dragging her into a driveway he sexually assaulted her and then stamped her to death, leaving her with more than 40 separate injuries.

At the time of the murder he was wanted for recall to prison having breached probation following his release from a 16-month sentence for a racially aggravated assault.

He pleaded guilty to murder but refused to leave his cell to face justice when he was sentenced at the Old Bailey.

Ms Aleena, who had enjoyed a night out with friends in Ilford, had been on her way home, preferring as usual to walk rather than take a taxi or public transport.

McSweeney had stalked four women earlier that evening before targeting Ms Aleena, approaching her from behind and dragging her to the ground.

After removing some of her clothes and sexually assaulting her, McSweeney repeatedly stamped on her head causing catastrophic injuries. He then made off with her mobile phone and handbag.

Local residents who were woken by the disturbance found the law graduate lying in a pool of blood but still breathing.

They desperately tried to give CPR while waiting for the ambulance, which arrived at 2.44am.

Paramedics then spent two hours at the scene trying to save Ms Aleena’s life, but their efforts were in vain.

Ms Aleena, who had just begun working at the Royal Courts of Justice and hoped to become a lawyer, was a carer for her mother and grandmother.

