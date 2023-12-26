Police investigated damage to CityBus vehicle, determined it was not caused by gunshots

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette Police Department officers were called to the Georgetown South apartment complex at about 3:03 p.m., Tuesday, after they received a call of potential shots fired at a CityBus vehicle.

Dispatch informed officers that one of the windows on the bus had been stuck by an object and nearly shattered as it traveled along South 18th Street, which caused the bus to pull over into the Georgetown South apartment complex, according to police.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were informed that no individuals were injured by the damage and began investigating what could have potentially caused the damage to the CityBus vehicle, according to police.

As of 4:00 p.m., the early investigation led officers to determine that a gunshot did not cause the damage to the CityBus vehicle, however, officers were still investigating at the time of reporting and had not determined what caused the damage to the CityBus vehicle, according to police.

As part of their investigation, officers are examining footage from cameras in the surrounding area, according to police.

As of reporting, police still do not have a suspect, but this report will be updated when police determine a suspect.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

