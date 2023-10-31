Police investigates man’s death at Aventura high-rise. Here’s what we know

Detectives are investigating after a man died Tuesday morning at an Aventura high-rise, police said.

Around 4:30 a.m., a 911 call directed first responders to the Turnberry On The Green condo, 19501 W Country Club Drive, Sgt. Hans Maestre, Aventura police spokesman, told the Miami Herald. The luxury condo overlooks the Turnberry Isle Resort and Country Club golf course.

Maestre didn’t immediately say if foul play was involved in the death.

This story will be updated as more information is available.