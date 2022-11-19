Police investigating after 1 killed, 1 injured in Tacoma shooting

One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting near Tacoma’s Stadium District neighborhood early Saturday.

Just after 6:30 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported hearing shots fired and a vehicle speeding away in the 800 block of Division Avenue.

About 10 minutes later, staff at a nearby hospital called 911 to report that two men with gunshot wounds had arrived at the emergency room in a vehicle that appeared to have bullet holes in it.

The victims were inside or near a car when they were shot and drove themselves to the hospital following the shooting, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

A 33-year-old man died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

The second victim, a 32-year-old man, sustained serious injuries but is in stable condition, according to police.

Detectives and forensic investigators with TPD responded to both the hospital and the scene of the shooting.

Officers located multiple shell casings in a parking lot of a business on Division Avenue.

This is a developing story.