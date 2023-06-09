Victim identified in deadly Salem motor scooter crash

*Editors note: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated the driver of the motor scooter passed. The article has since been corrected.

Police are investigating after one person was killed in a crash involving a motor scooter in Salem, Massachusetts, late Thursday night.

According to Salem Police, officers were called to an “extensive crash scene” involving a motor scooter and a pickup truck on Highland Avenue just after 11 p.m. Arriving officers say they found the driver of the pickup truck lying in the roadway and immediately began life-saving measures.

The pickup truck driver, Daniel Lopez Bail, 43, of Salem tragically succumbed to his injuries.

A preliminary investigation shows the truck struck a guardrail, then the scooter, which was traveling in the same direction, according to police. From there, investigators say the truck rolled over during the crash and Bail was ejected from his vehicle.

Additional details were not available and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

