Police investigating after 1 person shot in Uptown

One person was seriously hurt after a shooting Monday morning in Uptown Charlotte, first responders confirmed to Channel 9.

The shooting was reported on West 5th Street, just south of Graham Street. The shooting appears to be inside a high-rise apartment building.

At about 8 a.m., MEDIC told Channel 9 that paramedics found someone with a gunshot wound.

According to MEDIC, the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim hasn’t been identified yet.

A Channel 9 photographer spotted one police officer in the area, but no roads were blocked because of the investigation.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting yet. Channel 9 is working on getting more information from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

