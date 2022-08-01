Police investigating 15th homicide of 2022 in York

York City Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Monday afternoon, according to a news release.

Officers responded around 1:33 p.m. to the 300 block of Miller Lane for a reported shooting. They found a 37-year-old man who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound, the release states.

The man succumbed to his injuries despite life-saving efforts, the release states.

York County homicides: Record tied for 2021 cases. Here's where the investigations stand

More:Mother, two daughters and another child die in tractor accident in southern York County

Detectives are investigating.

This marks the 15th homicide in the city, surpassing the number of homicides for all of last year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police:

Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Click on submit a tip and fill out the available boxes.

Email Detective Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.

Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

Check back later for more details.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York City Police investigating 15th homicide of 2022