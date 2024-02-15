Police are investigating after a 16-year-old died after he was stabbed in a park

Police are investigating after a 16-year-old died after he was stabbed in a park. Officers were called by the ambulance service at 6pm on Wednesday to a report that a boy had been found injured on the A420 West Street in Bristol. Despite the best efforts of emergency services he sadly died at the scene. The victim was attacked in Rawnsley Park by two people wearing masks who then left the scene on bicycles. After being attacked, the victim has then run to Stapleton Road where a motorist has assisted him before he collapsed.