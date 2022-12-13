Police investigating after 16-year-old stabbed in Mitchell

Dec. 12—MITCHELL — Mitchell authorities are investigating the stabbing of a 16-year-old that occurred on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Authorities were dispatched at approximately 2:33 p.m. for reports of a 16-year-old male who had been stabbed in the neck. The victim had been transported to Queen of Peace Hospital for treatment by friends, who informed authorities that the assault had occurred in the 100 block of North Langdon Street in Mitchell.

The offender in this assault was identified by both the victim and witnesses as a 15-year-old male.

The offender was found the following day, Dec. 11, in Mitchell and was taken into custody without incident.

The victim is in stable condition.

In a press release, the Mitchell PD said that due to the ages of all parties involved, no other information will be released at this time.