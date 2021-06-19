Police investigating after 17-year-old shot, killed at graduation party in Garner

Garner police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old at a graduation party early Saturday morning.

The Garner Police Department said that Messiah Pitt was shot and killed some time after midnight as a graduation party on Claymore Drive in Garner was ending.

Pitt is the only known injury, according to Capt. Lorie Smith.

Garner Police are investigating the shooting death of 17 yo Messiah Pitt in 900 block of Claymore Drive. Garner Police are still on the scene with CCBI as they continue to process the crime scene. GPD has two subjects detained and looking for 2 more -no arrests at this time. — Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) June 19, 2021

Smith said when officers stopped a car leaving the party, the two back passengers got out and ran. Police detained the two who remained in the car, and are looking for the others, she said.

No one has been arrested or charged in the shooting.

The department has not yet determined whether this was a random shooting, but Smith said there’s no immediate threat to those in the area.

“It’s a very sad situation,” Smith said. “I would encourage anybody in the public, or anyone who was at the party, if they have information, to please contact us.”