Police investigating after 17-year-old shot, killed in Renton

Renton police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday.

According to police, officers were called to the 4300 block of Northeast Fourth Street at 4:19 a.m. for reports of gunshots but did not find anyone at the scene.

When a similar call came in later, officers found someone who directed them to the victim’s location.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story.