Police investigating after 17-year-old shot, killed in Renton
Renton police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday.
According to police, officers were called to the 4300 block of Northeast Fourth Street at 4:19 a.m. for reports of gunshots but did not find anyone at the scene.
When a similar call came in later, officers found someone who directed them to the victim’s location.
Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story.
Dets onscene near 4300 Blk NE 4th for a homicide invest. Victim is 17 yr old male who suffered gunshots wounds. Spare details re: what transpired prior to shooting. Investigators continuing to interview witnesses onscene. /clm pic.twitter.com/tQjzV4xQlP
— Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) May 6, 2023