Police investigating after 18-year-old is shot in Hartford

The Hartford Police Department is investigating a shooting after an 18-year-old was injured on Monday morning.

Police responded to Hartford Hospital after 4:30 a.m. Monday after a gunshot victim arrived for treatment. Officers said they spoke with the 18-year-old man who was injured in the shooting, but he was uncooperative. The location of the shooting has not been determined.

His injury is not considered life-threatening, according to police.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions took over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-8477.