Police investigating after 18-year-old shot on Park Street in Hartford

An 18-year-old man was injured in a shooting on Park Street on Thursday morning, according to the Hartford Police.

Officers responded to the area of 94 Park Street after receiving a report that a person had been shot. Responders found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was alert and conscious on the scene and was taken to the hospital for treatment. He is listed in stable condition, according to police.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department at 860-722-8477.