Police investigating 2 crime scenes within a half-mile in Boston

Boston police are investigating two crime scenes overnight including one where a car with a bullet-riddled windshield was towed.

Officers first responded to Leyland Street in Dorchester, where a Boston 25 photographer captured video of a heavy police presence, and also a State Medical Examiner’s van pulling up to the crime scene.

Investigators taped off a section of the street as they gathered evidence.

While that was happening, another set of officers rushed over to Dunmore Street, which is about a half mile away in Roxbury.

Upon arrival, they discovered a white car behind a church with several bullet holes in the windshield. Police continued to investigate and gather evidence before the car was towed away.

It’s not clear if these two scenes are connected.

Boston 25 has reached out to Boston police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW