Police investigating 2 fatal Seattle shootings

Police are investigating two fatal shootings that happened in Seattle Saturday morning.

The first one happened around 5 a.m. in the Leschi neighborhood in the 800 block of Lakeside Avenue South, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police said they got a 911 call of a person shot and when they arrived, found an unresponsive woman inside a house. Police tried to save her but the 39-year-old woman died at the scene.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

If you have any information call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

The Seattle Police Department tweeted about the second shooting around 9:30 a.m. SPD said the fatal shooting happened near the intersection of Airport Way South and South Hinds Street. Police said they will send more information when it becomes available.