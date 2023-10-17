Police investigating 2 gunpoint sexual assaults in Philadelphia that may be connected

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a pair of reported gunpoint sexual assaults in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood that they believe could be connected.

On Saturday, October 14 at around 3:00 a.m., police say a woman reported that while she was inside her vehicle waiting a traffic light at 55th and Kingsessing Avenue, a suspect approached her vehicle, pointed a small black handgun at her and demanded money.

Police say the woman gave the suspect $20 before he ordered her to unlock her car doors. The suspect, according to police, entered her vehicle and made her drive to 49th and St. Bernard Street where they say he sexually assaulted her.

Officials say the suspect drove the victim to an ATM, told her to take out cash and fled the area after the victim handed over the money.

The next day at around 5:00 p.m., police say another woman reported that as she was walking near the 5100 block of Springfield Avenue, a suspect approached her on the 1100 block of South Pacon Street, pointed a silver handgun at her side and demanded money.

According to police, the victim gave the suspect $25 and some prescription medication. The suspect forced the woman into an alleyway in the rear of Paxon Street where police say he sexually assaulted her, then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Based off the descriptions of the suspect, Philadelphia police believe both assault incidents may have been related.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Special Victims Unit, Special Investigations Unit 215-685-3264 or call 9-1-1.