Police investigating after 2 injured in Central District shooting

Seattle police are investigating after two people were shot in the Central District on Tuesday night.

Just before 9 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East Alder Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way after a witness reported that four people were shooting at each other in the street.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a 24-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, according to Seattle police.

Several nearby residences were damaged in the shooting and officers collected approximately two dozen spent shell casings from the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.