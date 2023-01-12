Police investigating after 2 injured in Renton shooting
Renton police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon.
Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Southwest Grady Way near Rainier Avenue. Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds to the lower body. The suspect vehicle got away before police arrived.
Officers and detectives remain at the scene investigating. Traffic delays in the area should be expected.
This is a developing story.
