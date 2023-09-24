Police investigating after 2 juveniles shot after argument in DeKalb County

DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting after they said two juveniles were shot near the 3900 block of Flat Shoals Road.

According to police, when they got to the scene they located two male juveniles, one who had been shot and another who was grazed.

The juvenile who was shot was taken to a local hospital.

At this time, police told Channel 2 Action News they believed the two got into an argument with a suspect, during that argument a second suspect came up and started firing rounds at the juveniles.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact DeKalb County Police.

