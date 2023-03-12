Police investigating after 2 men rob West Seattle business at gunpoint

Police are investigating after two men reportedly robbed a west Seattle business at gunpoint on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the business in the 2600 block of Southwest Barton Street at about 12:30 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, police spoke with a 21-year-old man who worked at the business, who reported seeing two men robbing the store at gunpoint. He said he saw at least one handgun during the robbery.

According to police, the two men stole cash from the store, as well as a customer’s wallet.

Both suspects were described as black men in their early twenties. They were wearing black clothing, white shoes, and light-colored masks.

They were last seen running southbound through the parking lot.

SPD robbery detectives will continue to investigate this case. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.